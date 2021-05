As the entire Mariners universe patiently waits for Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert to make their debuts on Thursday night, the team has the unfortunate task of playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Dodgers have underwhelmed this year, and head into tonight’s fixture just one game ahead of the Mariners in the win column, we all understand what’s happening here. A win for the M’s would not only bring some good tidings to the flight they’ll jump on directly after the game (which should get them to Seattle about 15 hours before they play on Thursday) but would also mean they split the season series with the mighty Angelenos.