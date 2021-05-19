Hancock, Faulhaber Named Lancer Athletes Of The Year

Xitlali Lopez was named the North Star Athletic Association Softball Co-Player of the Year. Lopez, a dual threat, led the team with a .387 batting average, with 37 singles, 13 doubles, five home runs and drove in a team-high 34 RBIs. As a pitcher, Lopez completed her season with a 14-14 record. Her 14 wins tied for the second most single-season victories with Jami Fischer in 2003. She posted an ERA of 4.03 and pitched 166 2/3 innings in 16 games Lopez is just the second player since 2013 to win the award. She was also selected to the NSAA All-Conference First Team and the Gold Glove team. Catcher and Designated Player Vinitzia Blanco and outfielder Elizabeth Whitesides were also selected to the NSAA Softball All-Conference Second Team. Blanco had a .290 average for 2021, hitting four home runs and driving in 24 runs. Whitesides ended the season with a .315 average and 14 stolen bases. The Trojans finished the season in fifth place in the NSAA with a record of 19-34.