Hancock, Faulhaber Named Lancer Athletes Of The Year

Yankton Daily Press
 8 hours ago

Billy Hancock and Stephanie Faulhaber were named Mount Marty’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year Wednesday afternoon by the university. Hancock, Lancer catcher, led the GPAC conference in batting average (.429), while recording 63 hits, 16 home runs and 53m runs batted in. Hancock was also named the GPAC Player of the Year and was the first team all-conference catcher.

