newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Straight No Chaser Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStraight No Chaser — the a capella group from Indiana — have announced 2021 tour dates. Billed as Back In The High Life, the North American shows are scheduled to begin in July and extend to New Year's Eve. The group plan to perform 65+ concerts in total, including multiple nights in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and New Hampshire. Last week, the group shared a new song: "Leave The Door Open."

zumic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight No Chaser#New Jersey#Music#Info#Live Radio#North American#Live Nation#Ln Mobile App#Highlife#Sale#Tickets#Email Subscription#Radio Presales#Concerts#Citi Cardmember#Multiple Nights#Fan Club Members#Song#Remix#July
Related
Boston, MAtmpresale.com

Ashe at Royale in Boston – presale code

The Ashe presale password has just been published. This is a great chance for you to order tickets to see Ashe before the public on sale!. Don’t miss this awe-inspiring chance to see Ashe’s show in Boston, MA!. Here are all the Ashe show details:. Artist Presale. Starts Wed, May...
Joliet, ILqrockonline.com

Slammers Announce 2021 Fireworks Dates and Tickets on Sale

The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce that Fireworks Fridays presented by DuPage Medical Group will return in 2021. In addition to nine Friday Fireworks shows, the Slammers will have additional shows on Saturday July 3rd, Sunday July 4th, and Sunday September 5th. Five game and 10 game fireworks ticket plans are available starting at $45. A full listing of fireworks dates with scheduled musical themes is below.
Cell Phonestmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional at The NorVa in Norfolk – presale code

The very latest Dashboard Confessional presale password is now on TMPresale.com. While this special presale offer exists, you can get tickets for Dashboard Confessional before they go on sale. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see Dashboard Confessional’s show in Norfolk!. Here are all the Dashboard Confessional show details:. Artist...
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Dead and Company touring in 2021: Dates, cities and how to get tickets

It's official: Dead and Company will be back on tour this year. The Grateful Dead legacy act will hit the road for a 31-date-run of shows, starting Aug. 16 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Coastal Credit Union Music Park before crossing the country and wrapping up with a Halloween bash capping off a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
CarsRoadracingWorld.com

Tickets On Sale Now For IMS Outdoors Tour

Ticket Sales Open for the All-new 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour. Tickets are now available for the first eight stops across the nation’s leading motorcycle tour, Progressive IMS Outdoors, a revamp of the Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® (IMS) nearly 40-year history as the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers. Powersports veterans and enthusiasts, as well as new and potential riders, can purchase their tickets at motorcycleshows.com for the new outdoor, festival-like experience where consumers will be able to engage with hundreds of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, and ATVs, check out the latest gear and aftermarket accessories, as well as experience hours of entertainment including demo rides. Locations and ticket prices are as follows.
Newport, KYtmpresale.com

Jelly Roll at PromoWest Pavilion in Newport – presale code

We have the Jelly Roll presale password: This official Jelly Roll presale is for the 2021 tour and gives you instant access to Jelly Roll tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Jelly Roll presale is immediate once you have joined.!!!. You might never have another opportunity to...
Musictmpresale.com

Old Dominion in a city near you – presale code

We have the Old Dominion presale code!! This official Old Dominion presale is for the 2021 tour and gives you instant access to Old Dominion tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Old Dominion pre-sale is immediate after you have registered.!!!. Now is the time to acquire your...
NFLthe buffalo bills

Bills set on-sale date for 2021 single game tickets

It's almost that time again to start planning out your Sundays, Bills Mafia. The 2021 NFL Schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET. Tickets for individual Bills games will be available starting that night through Ticketmaster. For those interested in purchasing, visit the Bills single game ticket page to select the game you want to buy tickets for. Tickets must be purchased online only - no in-person or over-the-phone orders taken for single-game tickets.
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Dan + Shay Confirm 2021 Tour Plans, Add New Concert Dates

Dan + Shay's 2021 The (Arena) Tour is a go! The country duo confirmed their 2021 tour plans on Monday (May 10), and even added two new stops to the trek. Dan + Shay's arena tour will begin on Sept. 9, in Greenville, S.C., after sets at the North Dakota State Fair and Barefoot Country Music Fest in July and August, respectively. The "I Should Probably Go to Bed" singers will then traverse the country through Dec. 7 -- when they'll wrap with a show in Boston, Mass. -- playing three nights most weekends, with a brief break in mid-October.
Chicago, ILtmpresale.com

Kip Moore in Chicago, IL – presale code

We have the Kip Moore presale password! Anyone with this presale info will have the opportunity to purchase show tickets before the general public!. You don’t want to miss Kip Moore’s show in Chicago do you? Tickets will sell out once they go on sale: during the presale you can acquire your tickets before they sell-out.
Detroit, MItmpresale.com

The Monkees Farewell Tour’s show in Detroit, MI – presale code

The Monkees Farewell Tour presale password has been posted. Everybody with this presale code will have a fantastic opportunity to buy great show tickets before anyone else. If you don’t purchase your tickets to The Monkees Farewell Tour’s show in Detroit, MI during this presale you might not be able to get them before they sell out!
Musictmpresale.com

Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour in a city near you – presale code

The Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour presale code everyone has been asking for is up and ready for our members! While this official presale offer exists, you can buy Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour show tickets before the public onsale. It seems like this might be the last...
Evansville, INrivercityweekend.com

Straight No Chaser coming to Evansville this December

Popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring their “Back in the High Life” tour to Evansville this winter. The group will perform in Evansville at Old National Events Plaza’s Aiken Theatre on December 8, 2021. Ticket prices range from $42.50 to $70. Livestream ticket holders will have special...
Boulder, COtmpresale.com

Caribou’s show in Boulder, CO – presale code

The latest Caribou presale password is now ready to use: This official Caribou presale is for the 2021 tour and gives immediate access to Caribou tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Caribou presale is immediate once you have signed up.. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see...
Norfolk, VAtmpresale.com

Toosii in Norfolk, VA – presale code

The Toosii pre-sale code has finally been posted: While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get Toosii show tickets before they go on sale. If you don’t order your tickets to Toosii’s performance in Norfolk, VA during this pre-sale you might not be able to order them before they are all gone!!
Traveltechbargains.com

Viator Travel Experiences Sale: Extra 10% off Tours, Outdoor Activities, Food & Drinks, Tickets & Passes, More

TechBargains Exclusive Deal. Viator, a TripAdvisor Company is offer Travel Experiences such as Tours, Outdoor Activities, Art & Culture, Food & Drink, Trickets & Passes (Discount in Cart, Must Click Link). They offer up to 24 hours advanced Free Cancellations and Reserve Now & Pay Later options. Great way to plan for an activity for Memorial Day Weekend or Father's Day gift idea. Some examples:
Musiccw14online.com

Straight No Chaser coming to Weidner Center

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A chart-topping a cappella group is coming to Green Bay. Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their breakthrough version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" twelve years ago. Since then, the group has clocked in two RIAA-certified Gold records with more...
WWE411mania.com

Ticket On-Sale Date For AEW Double Or Nothing Announced

AEW has announced the on-sale date for tickets for AEW Double Or Nothing. The company announced on Wednesday night that tickets for the May 30th PPV, as well as for special episode of AEW Dynamite airing on May 28th, will go on sale this coming Monday at 10 AM ET.
Grand Prairie, TXtmpresale.com

Crowder in Grand Prairie, TX – presale code

WiseGuys has the Crowder pre-sale password!! While this official presale opportunity exists, you can buy Crowder show tickets before the general public!. It seems like this just might be your one opportunity ever to see Crowder live in Grand Prairie!. Crowder show details:. Artist Presale. Starts Tue, May 11 @...