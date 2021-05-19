Straight No Chaser Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Straight No Chaser — the a capella group from Indiana — have announced 2021 tour dates. Billed as Back In The High Life, the North American shows are scheduled to begin in July and extend to New Year's Eve. The group plan to perform 65+ concerts in total, including multiple nights in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and New Hampshire. Last week, the group shared a new song: "Leave The Door Open."zumic.com