EU High Representative Josep Borrell will brief bloc Defense Ministers today on recent military developments in the Sahel, Ukraine, Libya and Mozambique. The situation in Mozambique is particularly relevant to today’s discussions. Despite Maputo’s intensive counter-insurgency operations, the Islamic insurgency group Ansar al-Sunna has grown more powerful, particularly in Cabo Delgado province. The militia has escalated its attacks on civilians and government facilities. More than 2,600 people have been killed and 700,000 individuals displaced from the province since 2017. In addition to humanitarian concerns, the EU holds significant oil and gas investments in the region, with French conglomerate Total currently constructing a $20 billion gas refinery in northern Mozambique.