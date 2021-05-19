newsbreak-logo
House passes a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection

By gpanetta@businessinsider.com (Grace Panetta,Charles Davis)
msn.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House voted Wednesday to create a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack. The bill to form the bipartisan commission passed 252-175, with 35 Republican votes in favor. Republican leaders in both the House and Senate publicly oppose the bill. Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics...

