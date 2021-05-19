newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League standings

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re officially into the final weekend in the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be top four contenders (or pretenders) or teams pushing for the Europa League and Conference League. Plenty of the Premier League’s big boys...

soccer.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uefa Champions League#Arsenal#The Europa League#Conference League#The Premier League#Everton#Uefa Champions League#Fulham#Newcastle United#Sheffield United#West Ham#Premier League Standings#Leeds United Round#Leicester City#West Brom#Burnley#Manchester City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

🚨 Premier League confirm nominees for April Player of the Month

The Premier League have confirmed their nominees for April Player of the Month. Eight men in total have been put forward for the award, including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood. Former United man Jesse Lingard also makes the list after his brilliant month with West Ham...
Premier League985theriver.com

Soccer-Man City confirmed as Premier League champions

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions with three games to spare after second-placed Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola’s City side, who missed the chance to seal the title when they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea on...
Premier Leaguelondonnewsonline.co.uk

Millwall striker rooting for Barnsley to reach the Premier League

The Tykes finished fifth in the table and will face Swansea City in a two-legged affair. The first leg is next Monday at Oakwell. The victor will face either Brentford or Bournemouth at Wembley for a place in the Premier League. Bradshaw, 28, made 93 appearances for Barnsley before joining...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League confirm fans to return in limited numbers

Fans will return to Premier League stadiums to close out the 2020-21 season, with up to 10,000 supporters in stadiums for the final two games for each team. Following the UK government announcing that more COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted from May 17, the final two PL matchweeks (May 18-19 and May 23) will see fans return to stadiums.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Premier League share broadcast plans for upcoming seasons

The Premier League today released the below statement regarding broadcast plans for the upcoming seasons. Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed a proposal to conclude a three-year renewal of the League’s UK live and non-live broadcast agreements with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport. This follows...
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Former Liverpool manager keen on Premier League job

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is ready to make a return to Premier League football. The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Chinese Super League side Dalian earlier this year, and the timing of his interview with Sky Sports in somewhat intriguing. There is a notable vacancy at...
UEFACBS Sports

Premier League table, standings, latest fixtures, results: Manchester City still on verge of clinching title

The final month of the 2020-21 Premier League season is here. Manchester City appear to be running away with the title race, but there is still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United sit safely in second but Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson outlines aims for congested Premier League close

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Southampton, Roy Hodgson indicated his aims approaching the final few games of the season. “I don’t think anyone wants this season to fizzle out. Most of the excitement is going to be around the final relegation spot and the top three. “There’s a...
Premier Leagueeminetra.com

Manchester wins 2020-21 Premier League championship

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne teamed up with teammates Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez during the Manchester City and Southern Pton Premier League match at Etihad Stadium on March 10, 2021 in Manchester, England. Celebrate after scoring the second goal. Clive Blanc Skills | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Fulham’s latest whistlestop tour of the Premier League

When The Man told us to write about Fulham FC, The Fiver struggled to keep focus, drifting into a state of severe ennui that only got worse as we caught sight of a daddy long-legs bashing its body from one side of the room to the other. What an utterly hopeless existence, we thought, as we wiped a pool of drool off our desk and poured the last dregs of tepid tea from our kettle. The poor thing bounced joylessly against a window and then half flew, half hopped its away along the wall to the other side of the room, where it clattered off Granny Fiver’s signed picture of Steve Ogrizovic before limply heading back the other way, never looking threatening or doing anything remotely interesting. This purposelessness continued for a while until it finally fell out of view. It’s probably dead but we couldn’t be bothered to check. It was hardly a life worth living and if it does reappear its journey will be every bit as pointless as the last one.
Premier Leaguecampuslately.com

Premier League: postponed due to funeral of the Prince of Philippines

Due to the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on April 9th, on April 17th, many sporting events will start later in the UK. The Premier League announced to the fans in an official announcement that it is in memory of Prince Philip, who died last Friday. The matches, which originally began at the same time as the funeral, will begin later.
Premier LeagueBleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Premier League Matchweek 35

Shane Evans manages B/R Football content within the Bleacher Report app. For more, follow him on Twitter at @shanevans.We are reaching the end of the line for this Premier League season. The matches will come thick and fast through the final day May 23, and with there not being much...