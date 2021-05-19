Premier League standings

When The Man told us to write about Fulham FC, The Fiver struggled to keep focus, drifting into a state of severe ennui that only got worse as we caught sight of a daddy long-legs bashing its body from one side of the room to the other. What an utterly hopeless existence, we thought, as we wiped a pool of drool off our desk and poured the last dregs of tepid tea from our kettle. The poor thing bounced joylessly against a window and then half flew, half hopped its away along the wall to the other side of the room, where it clattered off Granny Fiver’s signed picture of Steve Ogrizovic before limply heading back the other way, never looking threatening or doing anything remotely interesting. This purposelessness continued for a while until it finally fell out of view. It’s probably dead but we couldn’t be bothered to check. It was hardly a life worth living and if it does reappear its journey will be every bit as pointless as the last one.