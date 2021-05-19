SEC distributes $23 million per school to help offset pandemic-related financial issues

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on the 29th day of May, 2020, by JOSHUA EDWARD McDANIEL, as Mortgagor in favor of Holetah Properties, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, as Mortgagee, which said mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Fayette County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 2021 at Page 174; the undersigned Holetah Properties, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Fayette, Fayette County, Alabama, on May 28, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, (between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m), all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate situated in Fayette County, Alabama, to-wit: