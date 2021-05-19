SEC distributes $23 million per school to help offset pandemic-related financial issues
The Southeastern Conference has cut some big checks to help its member schools make ends meet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SEC announced Wednesday it has provided each of its 14 member schools with $23 million in supplemental revenue distribution — $322 million in all — to help mitigate the financial impact the coronavirus has on their bottom lines. The conference described it as a “one-time supplement” tapping into anticipated future league revenues.www.theadvocate.com