Thousand Oaks, CA

Playoff roundup: Thousand Oaks boys volleyball advances; Saugus girls soccer reach semis

By Tarek Fattal
Los Angeles Daily News
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. During a traditional high school sports year, boys and girls soccer playoffs are well over by the time boys volleyball playoffs come in the latter part of the spring. But due to the late start of the prep season, both postseasons now co-exist. Next week, boys and girls basketball playoffs will start, and the following week, baseball and softball will begin.

