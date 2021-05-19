newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allardyce to step down from West Brom

goal.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKylian Mbappe said he was the happiest person at Paris Saint-Germain following their 2-0 win over Monaco in the Coupe de France final on Wednesday, but he stopped short of committing his future to the club when asked after the match. Read his full comments here!. Ross causes Man Utd...

www.goal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Lewis Ferguson
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Aston Villa#West Ham#Psg#The Red Devils#The Daily Mail#Mason Tottenham#Aberdeen Fc#Monaco#Paris Saint Germain#Wednesday West Brom#Midfielder Lewis Ferguson#Ferguson Request#Interim Manager#This Week#Departures#France#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

West Brom relegated from EPL, Allardyce's proud record ends

LONDON (AP) -- West Bromwich Albion was relegated after one season back in the Premier League after losing 3-1 at Arsenal on Sunday, ending Sam Allardyce's proud record of never having taken a side down from England's top division in 30 years as a manager. A 19th defeat of the...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Allardyce sends Leeds and West Ham warning over Matheus Pereira

West Brom manager, Sam Allardyce, has warned the likes of Leeds, West Ham, and Aston Villa that Matheus Pereira won’t be sold on the cheap this summer. Pereira is thought to be a target for the likes of Leeds. While West Ham, Villa, and Leicester have all been credited with an interest in a report from The Express this week.
Premier LeagueBBC

West Brom 1-2 Liverpool: Sam Allardyce anger at officials

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce says it was "a disgrace" to rule out Kyle Bartley's close-range finish for interference by Matt Philips in their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at the Hawthorns. MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-2 Liverpool. Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Arsenal 3-1 West Brom: Gunners send Baggies down as Sam Allardyce suffers first Premier League relegation

Arsenal sent West Brom down with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium as Sam Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League for the first time in his career. The Gunners, 10th in the Premier League table ahead of kick-off and playing for little more than pride after their Europa League exit on Thursday, took the lead when the excellent Bukayo Saka, playing at left-back, crossed for Emile Smith Rowe to volley home (29).
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Premier League talking points

(Reuters) - Talking Points from the Premier League weekend:. Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City made sure City’s title celebrations remained on hold but perhaps more importantly sent out a message to Pep Guardiola’s side for the Champions League final and next season’s title race. Surprisingly, Guardiola made wholesale changes...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

The month that turned Manchester City from title outsiders into Premier League champions

It was the winter of Pep Guardiola’s discontent. “I didn’t like what I watched,” he said. “I didn’t like what I saw.”A Ruben Dias own goal at the Etihad had just earned a point for West Bromwich Albion, a newly-promoted side struggling so badly that it would be Slaven Bilic’s last game in charge, regardless of the result. But then things were not going particularly well for Manchester City, either.After 12 games, City were in sixth-place and five points off the top. Their 20 points was the fewest that Guardiola had ever taken at that stage of the season during...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

10 things learned in the Premier League – Week 35

What did we learn in the Premier League this weekend?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]. Let’s...
Premier Leaguesportingferret.com

West Brom’s relegation confirmed, Allardyce relegated from EPL for first time as manager

Arsenal fire the Baggies back to the Championship as Big Sam’s survival record goes up in smoke. Following the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal over the weekend, West Brom’s return to the Championship has finally been confirmed after a single season. The clubs fifth relegation leaves the Baggies with the joint-most relegations alongside Norwich City in Premier League history and also consigns Manager Sam Allardyce to his first relegation in his entire managerial career.
UEFAThe Guardian

Our dream of Big Sam Allardyce completing his greatest escape

The Fiver’s dream has died. No, not the one about living life to the max, though that has been on its last legs since the nineties. We’re talking about our dream of Big Sam Allardyce completing his greatest escape. It was a specific yet heartwarming fantasy, which involved West Brom avoiding relegation after a 0-0 draw with Liverpool that included no corners, no shots on target at either end and few visible signs of human life. The entertainment came after the game, when Big Sam celebrated another miracle by draining a pint of white wine in one hit in front of the Sky Sports cameras, before answering the first question of his interview with an unashamed, borderline homoerotic belch in the face of a bemused Geoff Shreeves. That dream died on Sunday night when West Brom were officially relegated after a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom boss Allardyce admits loan duo too pricey

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce believes they cannot afford to keep loanees Okay Yokuslu and Mbaye Diagne next season. Yokuslu and Diagne have made a big impact since arriving on loan from Celta Vigo and Galatasaray respectively. “The reason Okay and Mbaye came here is to show they can play...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Sam Allardyce: West Brom was a job too far for a manager who has lost his touch

Sam Allardyce has lost his immaculate record. What seemed one final job became one job too far, at least in terms of never going down from the Premier League. His stint at West Bromwich Albion began amid embarrassment – his first four home games produced an aggregate score of 17-0, and not in their favour, he returned to football and then advocated its suspension and, as an enthusiastic Brexiteer, then complained Brexit regulations were denying him some of his preferred signings – but their eventual relegation felt more respectable.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Sam Allardyce to discuss West Brom future with club on Wednesday

Sam Allardyce will sit down with West Brom's bosses on Wednesday to begin talks on whether he will continue as manager next season. Albion's players have been given two days off training after relegation was confirmed on Sunday with defeat by Arsenal. There is a clause in Allardyce's existing contract...