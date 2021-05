On average, around 38 children a year die from heatstroke after being left in hot cars, often by mistake. A number of companies have come out with products to help parents remember that their children are in the car with them before they walk away. At the same time parents and caregivers have also come up with unique ways to remind themselves that there is a tiny human strapped in place in their backseat. One grandmother on TikTok shared what we think is a pretty ingenious hack, and, unsurprisingly, she’s getting a lot of grief from trolls about it.