Cryptocurrencies crash in sell-off

By Hamza Shaban Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency investors woke up to grim news Wednesday: A sell-off sent prices crashing across the board, wiping more than half a trillion dollars off the market. Bitcoin, the most popular and valuable token, fell by more than 20 percent in early morning trading before recovering some of its losses. It sank below price levels not seen since January. Many other top tokens followed suit. Dogecoin investors, who had enjoyed astronomical growth this year, seeing their holdings skyrocket by roughly 10,000 percent, were hit especially hard. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency tumbled by more than 30 percent.

www.bostonglobe.com
Person
Elon Musk
