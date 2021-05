Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran U.S. Army Sergeant Vainuupo “AV” Avegalio. Vainuupo spent his income helping other Veterans fighting against PTSD and he did it with a passion for art. He’s an amateur poet and visual artist and he would travel the country volunteering at correctional facilities, he works with at risk youth to help prevent suicide, he would help Veterans in need and he would do all this while sleeping in his car. His work was recently featured on the HBO documentary We Are Not Done Yet. The other day, thanks to the organization “HeroHomes” Vainuupo was given the keys to a brand new home and he’s homeless no longer. Thank you Vainuupo for your important work and THANK YOU for your service.