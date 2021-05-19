newsbreak-logo
Kendall Jenner faces new backlash over tequila launch, plus more news

By Wonderwall.com Editors
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner hit with cultural appropriation claims, more backlash over 818 tequila launch. Kendall Jenner and her new 818 tequila are already facing backlash, thanks to an ad campaign and product launch one social media user slammed for its "modern colonizer vibes." In a promo Kendall shared on Instagram this week, she wears long braids beneath a big floppy rancher hat and an oversized shirt while walking with a horse around the agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico, where the agave used in her tequila is grown. "What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people," she captioned the post. "@818tequila has launched in California… we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!" Kendall added. Instead, critics appear to be "looking out" for various ways Kendall's tequila is offensive. InStyle noted "it's telling that comments have been disabled on the post." Kendall's ensemble in the promo pics and video have also been slammed as an example of cultural appropriation. That's all in addition to early criticism of the label's name — 818 is named after the area code for the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas Kendall calls home, not for anything related to tequila or its Mexican heritage. Meanwhile, questions linger about Kendall's actual role in 818. She appears to be roaming the fields of Jalisco in her promos as if she's involved firsthand in the brand. (Which might not be so bad — TMZ reports tequilas made by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, as well as Dwayne Johnson, feature similar footage and have not been so widely criticized.) Meanwhile, tequila "expert" Lucas Assis tells InStyle 818 is like a lot of celeb-hawked brands these days. He says 818 is actually made at the NOM 1137 distillery, where a number of tequilas are made before being marketed under different labels. "Basically they just make barrels and barrels and barrels of tequila, and celebrities come in and literally pick a barrel," he explains. "What you're paying for is the celebrity affiliation, and not the quality of tequila."

