Swell Energy has new opportunities for Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two clean energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs. This offers homeowners in southern California home batteries for a low fixed monthly payment and to receive a discounted second home battery as well as ongoing GridRevenue payments. With This opportunity allows customers and their communities to gain greater resiliency and benefits from onsite backup power, and help the grid by reducing demand for electricity at key times.