Need to know the Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Hacks for Disney's Galaxy's Edge? Yes, you do. If you want to ride Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World or Disneyland you're going to need a strategy to get through the gates before the park opens, load the app at the exact right time, select your travel party and get in a boarding group BEFORE the app crashes. You'll be competing with hundreds of other people at the same time, in the same place, to get your boarding pass. Here's what you need to know to make sure you get a pass and actually get on the ride!

Disney's Rise of the Resistance FAQ

When does Hollywood Studios Open?

Walt Disney World seems to be changing its hours all the time depending on tons of variables. So check out Disney's 5 Day Calendar for times and updates to what is happening at the parks.

Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Times at Hollywood Studios

To get boarding passes, Boarding Passes now drop at 7 am and 1 pm. With these separate distribution times, guests will have more opportunities to grab a pass. Access to a boarding pass is subject to availability and not guaranteed.

Do you Have to Have Park Pass Reservation to get on Ride of Resistance?

YES. You must have a Park Pass Reservation for Hollywood Studios to get access to the Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Queue in the My Disney Experience App. If you have a Park Hopper Ticket only guests who have the reservation for the park that day can get access to the afternoon pass. So if you're going to another park- for which you have a pass-first and then park hop over to Hollywood Studios, you will not be able to access the system. Check out the details and rules for when the Park Hopper returns to Disney World.

How Fast Does the Rise of Resistance Board Pass Fill Up?

In about 1 minute.... Yes, you read that right. Within ONE minute the queue is full. This is why the strategies here are SO IMPORTANT. Because sometimes it's just about getting your fingers to move fast enough. Other times it's about where you're standing in HS, or how "new" your phone is. There are lots of variables to take into account here so follow the tips for your best chance!

Does everyone in my family, and the kids, have to be in the parks to get a pass?

The 7 am Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Group can be accessed OUTSIDE of the Parks- from your Disney Resort Room and you can get in the queue. BUT the 1 pm Boarding Pass requires that you be inside Hollywood Studios when you make the reservation. Though there have been reports of being able to access the 1 pm pass from outside Hollywood Studios as well. Everyone in your party will need to physically scan in with their MagicBands and be inside the park in order for the app to access a pass at the 1 pm timeslot.

Should we use multiple phones to try and get the boarding pass for our group?

No. While everyone can try to load the app to see which phone loads it fastest when you get to the "select travel party" screen, only one person in your party can do that and complete the process. And make sure that person has everyone in your travel party attached to the My Disney Experience account. From Disney: *Select one member of your party to access the virtual queue for everyone in your group. If multiple people in your party try to join the virtual queue simultaneously, that may complicate your ability to secure a boarding group.

Can we get a boarding pass later in the day?

Yes. If you miss the 7 am Boarding Pass call, you can retry at 1 pm. Truthfully, we RECOMMEND trying to get into the 7 am boarding pass first. and then if you can't try again at the 1 pm slot. Practice makes perfect here. And if you're unable to get into one, you have one more chance! They also assign "backup groups" for those unsuccessful in getting in within the first few minutes of the boarding groups being open.

When Will My Boarding Group be Called?

This varies in both Hollywood Studios and Disneyland and across days depending on crowds. Since Disney is still testing this whole process there's no way to tell when you will be called- which is why it is CRITICAL to have your Disney app notifications turned on as we share in the steps above. For context, on the day we got our boarding pass to Rise of the Resistance, our boarding group #45 was called 10:30 am. But in Disneyland on the same day, a friend of ours who had boarding pass #28 got called in at 6:30 pm, the ride broke, and finally got to ride around 8:45 pm. So it's not consistent and at present, there is no way to tell when your number will be called ahead of time.

What's the Best Thing to Do once you Get your Boarding Pass?

With the Boarding Pass system in place right now and us having to be up so early and in the parks, we chose to leave Hollywood Studios that morning and walk to the Boardwalk for breakfast at Trattoria al Forno. While we didn't know what time our boarding group was going to be called, you can see in the app which boarding groups are "loading" and since we could tell the groups were moving fast that morning chose to grab food instead of going back to the resort or the parks.

Can I rope drop my favorite ride while waiting to get in a boarding group?

While you can do whatever you want, this is NOT recommended. Your first and only priority on the day you're getting your Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass is to get into a boarding group. This is made more difficult if you're in crowds of people all waiting to get on a ride. It's even harder if that ride is behind loads of trees or tucked in the corner of the park. Sure, it may seem like a good strategy to maximize your morning, but we recommend waiting until you have the boarding pass in your app before doing so.

Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Tips

Prepare your Phone Ahead of Time

A day or two before you plan on trying for a Rise of Resistance Boarding Pass you have to prep your phone.

Make sure it's updated to the latest IOS or software

Offload unnecessary apps that run in the background. You can always re-load them later.

Double Check Settings on your Walt Disney World app.

Make sure your Disney app is set to use data when available go to Settings-Cellular-Disney App-Toggle on.



Make sure your Disney Notifications are on. Go to Settings- Notifications-Disney App-Toggle on.

TURN OFF your wi-fi. Wi-fi will be too slow to get you a boarding pass.

Give your phone a clean Turn Off and Turn On again after you make these changes. This forces a good reset of all the working parts that could gunk up the works.

The Phone that is the NEWEST phone in your group will have the best chance of loading the boarding pass.

Learn the My Disney Experience App

Everyone in your travel party will need a Disney Account, with tickets attached. Double-check your "Family and Friends" section of the app to make sure everyone is added, everyone has tickets... and there is no one unnecessarily attached to your account. The more people you have in the app means more scrolling when you get to the screen to choose your boarding group. This takes time and could slow down the process, losing you the pass.

Get Familiar with the Rise of the Resistance Process Ahead of Time

Again a day or two before you're in the parks, it's helpful to get familiar with how the app will work. Open the Disney World App. Under the section that says "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance-Access by Boarding Group", click Find Out More. Once on this screen, you will see an option to check My Status or Join Boarding Group. Essentially when the time comes you will click the Join Boarding Group button, but if that's grayed out clicking My Status also brings you to a boarding group button.

How to Get into the Parks Guaranteed

Your next step, after your phone, is prepped and accounts are double-checked is to arrange travel.

If visiting Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios plan to uber or Lyft ( but not a Minnie van as these will most likely be booked). DO NOT depend on Disney Transportation to get you there on time or early enough. Schedule your ride the night before. If you wait till morning, all drivers may be booked.

If visiting Disneyland plans to stay at a hotel within walking distance and walk over early. Do not depend on the bus system in Anaheim. If you are not within walking distance then plan for an uber or Lyft.

Be at the Park Gates Early

If your aim is the 7 am timeslot then your goal is to be through the turnstiles at the park opening. That means that you and everyone in your travel party must be "scanned in with your MagicBand" before opening. Always check park hours before you go. As opening hours have been changing to accommodate the crowds. It's best to try for the early spot and then again for the afternoon spot if you don't get in. So just get there early. To bypass waiting in security, go without a bag. The only thing you really need is a phone.

Through the Gates and Where to Stand...

Once through the park gates find a spot to stand. Your goal is to find somewhere with fewer trees, fewer buildings, and fewer people than anywhere else.

At Hollywood Studios, it was easy to find a suitable location right at the front of the park, since everyone was racing to either Slinky dog Dash in Toy Story Land or Millennium Falcon in Galaxy's Edge. But... this is not the time to worry about rope dropping your favorite ride. Find an uncrowded spot and stand there.

When to Open the App

Believe it or not, you're going to open the Disney App exactly at park opening time. This is when the app reloads. If you have the app open ahead of time you will have to close the app completely and then reopen it.

Use your clock timer on another phone to count it down to the drop time (7 am or 1 pm)

The second the clock hits that time Open the Disney App.

On the main page of the app, click the Find Out More button under the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance Boarding Group section

Click Join Boarding Group

Select your Travel Party from your Friends and Family List

Click Join Boarding Group

Hold your breath in the hopes that you'll get a spot!

Getting the Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass

If you've followed all the tips here, you should be successful with getting a boarding pass to this Galaxy's Edge ride. One of the best parts of getting the pass is the mass eruptions of joy from all the people that are successful in getting the passes too in that same moment, early in the morning.

For context, we were successful with getting a Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass at Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios on our last trip.

Prior to the closure of the park when Hollywood Studios hours were earlier, we did all the tips here, tons of phone fixes, took an Uber, went without bags, showed up at 6:15 am, and used a timer. At 7:00 am on the dot we loaded the app, selected our party, and clicked join boarding group before 7:01 am. At 7:02 we were awarded Boarding Group 45. The app crashed at 7:03 am. While there were many happy people who got the boarding passes, there were many, many people that did not. Of course, cast members and the guest experience team members are on hand if something goes wrong, but for the most part, they can't just hand out boarding passes. So be aware. At present, the strategy here is the best one we're working with.

Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Hacks

Hopefully, this gives you a complete look at what it will take to get a Boarding Pass for Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World now have this ride and boarding systems in place. If you have more tips or questions on the Disney boarding passes for this ride, let us know!!! We're hoping to make sure every Disney Vacationer knows about the system so they're not caught off guard.

