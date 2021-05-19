newsbreak-logo
Michelle Obama rocks Mambacita line, praises Vanessa Bryant

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 8 hours ago
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Michelle Obama rocks a hoodie from the Mambacita fashion line, praising Vanessa Bryant in the caption. Obama is showing support for Vanessa over a year after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. The Mambacita clothing line was launched in May 2021, on what would have been Gianna’s 15th birthday.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

Michelle Obama
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
