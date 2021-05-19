Flood Advisory issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Anderson County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 547 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg and Princeton. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.