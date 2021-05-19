Garnet E. (Weberg) Anderson

Garnet E. Anderson, age 95 of Hastings, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, at Regina Senior Living in Hastings. Garnet Elaine, the daughter of Titus and Rose (Swanson) Weberg, was born on September 29, 1925, in White Rock, Minnesota. While attending Red Wing High School, Garnet was the Homecoming Queen and a runner up for the Winter Carnival prior to graduating with the class of 1942. She then began painting pottery at Red Wing Pottery and later worked at the Red Wing Creamery where she met Preston Daniels. They later married in 1947 and were blessed with six children prior to his passing in 1982. After moving to Hastings while their children were young, she began working at the Big V and later as a teller at First Minnesota Bank until her retirement. In 1995, she was united in marriage to Neil Anderson and he also preceded her in death in 2010.