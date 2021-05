A skydiver died in DeLand after a hard landing, an official said Monday morning. Witnesses told police, who arrived at the DeLand Municipal Airport just before 10 a.m. Sunday, that two parachutists collided midair, Chris Graham, city spokesman, said in a news release. While one of the skydivers regained control of their parachute, the other could not reopen his and suffered a hard landing in a parking lot.