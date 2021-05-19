newsbreak-logo
Rutherford Falls’ Creator on Shattering Native Stereotypes White People Don’t Even Know Exist

By Shea Vassar
Slate
 8 hours ago

What sets Rutherford Falls apart from the other sitcoms in the Michael Schur universe is the Indigenous talent who fill important roles in front of the camera and behind the scenes. From the talented actors Michael Greyeyes and Jana Schmeiding to the musical contributions of the Halluci Nation and a variety of Native creatives in the writer's room, this new Peacock show is authentic in even its most intricate details.

slate.com
Chloé Zhao with her two Oscars at the 93rd Academy Awards. Photo Courtesy: A.M.P.A.S. We’re celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which is closely following the wins of both Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland and Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari at the Oscars. With movies still on our minds, we’ve decided to take a look at some of the Asian, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander directors who are changing Hollywood.