Advocates Praise Vermont Legislature’s Passage Of Voter Access Bill

(The Center Square) – A bill passed by the Oregon Legislature on Wednesday would place the state under one of the strictest gun storage laws around if signed into law. The omnibus gun control bill, SB 554, opens the door for local governments and school districts to set up 'gun-free zones' banning guns from public premises. Violations count as Class C felonies punishable by fines up to $125,000 and five years in prison. It doubles the cost of concealed handgun license fees from $50 to $100 and raises renewal fees from $50 to $75. Oregon is an open-carry state.