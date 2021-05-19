Advocates Praise Vermont Legislature’s Passage Of Voter Access Bill
The Vermont Senate on Tuesday gave final approval and sent to the governor’s desk a proposal that allows voting by mail in all general elections in the state. The bill makes permanent provisions that were put in place for the November 2020 election as pandemic safety precautions. Government Operations Committee Chair Senator Jeanette White, a Windham County Democrat, asked the chamber to accept House changes and pass the bill.www.wamc.org