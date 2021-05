The Blue Jays may be dealing with yet another injury absence, as Rowdy Tellez suffered a mild left hamstring strain that forced him out of Sunday’s 10-8 victory over the Phillies. While batting in the eighth inning, Tellez slipped on home plate after hitting a line drive to left field, and a would-be double was limited to a single since Tellez was moving gingerly down the first base line. Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling and other reporters that “there’s a good chance” Tellez would be placed on the 10-day injured list.