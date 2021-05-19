Ben Platt’s not too old for Evan Hansen, but he is too old for the movie version
Yesterday, Universal released the first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen, Stephen Chbosky’s big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical from composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and writer Steven Levenson. Two things happened in quick succession. The first was that the people of the internet collectively noticed that Ben Platt, the actor whose performance in the titular role earned him a Tony and near-instant stardom, doesn’t exactly look like a high-schooler anymore. The second was that many of them then googled “dear evan hansen plot” and had an experience. But we’ll get to that in a moment.film.avclub.com