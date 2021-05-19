newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ben Platt’s not too old for Evan Hansen, but he is too old for the movie version

By Allison Shoemaker
A.V. Club
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Universal released the first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen, Stephen Chbosky’s big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical from composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and writer Steven Levenson. Two things happened in quick succession. The first was that the people of the internet collectively noticed that Ben Platt, the actor whose performance in the titular role earned him a Tony and near-instant stardom, doesn’t exactly look like a high-schooler anymore. The second was that many of them then googled “dear evan hansen plot” and had an experience. But we’ll get to that in a moment.

film.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Bertolt Brecht
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Ben Platt
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
August Wilson
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Stephen Chbosky
Person
Paula Vogel
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Box Theater#Film Adaptation#Home Movie#Universal#Vanity Fair#Coens#Les Miserables#La La Land#Movie Musicals#Writer Steven Levenson#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentonstageblog.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' set to reopen on Broadway on December 11th

“It’s a remarkable feeling to put plans in place to relaunch all three Dear Evan Hansen companies, though we, like everyone in the theatre industry, are facing considerable challenges,” producer Stacey Mindich said. "We will proceed safely and smartly to ensure a safe and equitable workplace for everyone when we return, and protect our cast, crew, and audiences amidst a world forever changed and continuously evolving due to both the global pandemic and the cultural and racial reckoning. We hope that Dear Evan Hansen’s message of human connection and acceptance will feel more vital than ever.”
Greensboro, NCtheatermania

Dear Evan Hansen Will Return to Broadway and the Road on in Time for the Holidays

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen will resume its run at the Music Box Theatre on December 11, 2021, five years after its original Broadway opening. Additionally, the third year of the show's North American tour will kick off on December 7, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina, visiting more than 30 cities across the United States and Canada during the 2021-22 season. Tickets are on sale now, with casting for both productions still to be confirmed.
Theater & DancePlaybill

Sets Reopening Date at Broadway's Music Box Theatre

Dear Evan Hansen, the 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical, is scheduled to resume performances at Broadway's Music Box Theatre December 11, having been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. At the time of its temporary closing, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Fox's Rent) was starring as Evan, the sensitive...
MoviesSaratogian

Kaitlyn Dever joins hotly-anticipated rom-com Ticket to Paradise

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of George Clooney and Julia Roberts' rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'. The 'Money Monster' and 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise co-stars are set to team up for Ol Parker's upcoming romantic comedy, where they will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married.
MoviesEast Bay Times

New movies: David Oyelowo proves he’s a talented director, too

The gifted actor David Oyelowo (“Selma”) proves that his talent runs behind the camera as well, in the sensitive family drama “The Water Man.” The film tops our list of new movies for the week, along with the martial arts comedy “The Paper Tigers” and an Oscar-nominated gem from Bolivia.
CelebritiesKokomo Perspective

Rhys Ifans thinks he's too old to play Sir Rod Stewart in film

Rhys Ifans thinks he is too old to play Sir Rod Stewart in a biopic. The music legend previously revealed that the 'Notting Hill' star was his first choice to portray him in a film about his life, but Ifans thinks he is "long past" his "sell-by-date" to play the 'Maggie May' singer.
MoviesNewsday

'Moulin Rouge!,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' to reopen on Broadway

Pardon our French, but ooh la la! The Broadway hits "Moulin Rouge!" and "Dear Evan Hansen" and Lincoln Center's "Flying Over Sunset" and "Intimate Apparel" are the latest in a wave of shows to announce that they will resume or begin performances. "Moulin Rouge!" will be the first to start...
MoviesBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Ben Platt on the Dear Evan Hansen Movie, New Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt shared some exciting updates on his upcoming projects on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Platt reprised his role in the film version of Dear Evan Hansen, which was shot in Atlanta during the pandemic. He just released a new single "Imagine" and said his second studio album will be released this summer'. He also talked about his partner Noah Galvin's birthday. "I can't believe I've become one of those people who talks about my boyfriend. It's so weird, but so nice," he said. Check out the interview below!