Ben Platt’s not too old for Evan Hansen, but he is too old for the movie version

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt shared some exciting updates on his upcoming projects on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Platt reprised his role in the film version of Dear Evan Hansen, which was shot in Atlanta during the pandemic. He just released a new single "Imagine" and said his second studio album will be released this summer'. He also talked about his partner Noah Galvin's birthday. "I can't believe I've become one of those people who talks about my boyfriend. It's so weird, but so nice," he said. Check out the interview below!