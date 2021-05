W: Ferritto 4-1. L: Lippe. HR: None. Notes: Hoover’s Mike Ferritto worked out of jams in the fifth and sixth innings to get the complete-game win with four strikeouts and no walks. Nick Vardavas and Owen Blackledge each went 3-for-4 for the Vikings, with Blackledge scoring two runs. Jack McKelley added two hits and an RBI for Hoover, which stretched its lead in the Federal League to a game and a half. Lake’s Logan Brady went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Lake played as the home team despite the game being moved to Hoover because of field conditions at Lake.