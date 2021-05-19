Gun Shots Erupt In Columbia After Dispute Over Stolen Clothing

Lake Don Pedro, CA – A nearly 30-minute standoff ended with a mother arrested and a toddler rescued near the shores of Lake Don Pedro on Monday. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch got a BOL (Be On the Lookout) in the morning from Turlock Police Department regarding an apparent parental abduction of a three-year-old child. They reported the suspect was the kid’s mother, 26-year-old Alisha Gonzalez of Modesto, who was believed to be in an SUV heading to the Fleming Meadows area of the lake, off Highway 132. While responding to that area, deputies were informed that Gonzalez had several felony warrants for child abduction and other related charges.