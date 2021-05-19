Gun Shots Erupt In Columbia After Dispute Over Stolen Clothing
Columbia, CA – In the noon hour yesterday, gunshots rang out in Columbia fueled by a dispute over stolen clothing. Tuolumne Sheriff’s dispatch got several calls Tuesday (May 18) reporting the sounds of a verbal argument followed by shots fired around Gunsight Road in Columbia. Once on the scene, deputies located two victims who detailed that 41-year-old Jesse Serpa of Livermore accused them of stealing a bag of his clothing.www.mymotherlode.com