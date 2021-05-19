newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado officials accused of botching $53 million at-home coronavirus testing program

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

COLORADO, USA — A $53 million plan to deliver rapid, at-home coronavirus tests to Colorado educators and frontline workers is in collapse, with the company the state hired to partner on the program accusing state officials of bungling the distribution rollout and placing nearly 1.86 million tests in danger of expiring.

www.9news.com
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Tests And Testing#Unnecessary Testing#State Services#Company Officials#Denver Gazette#At Home Coronavirus#Testing Services#Covid 19 Coronavirus#Surveillance Testing#Robust Testing#State Officials#Colorado Nursing Homes#Colorado Educators#Distribution#Gov Jared Polis#Frontline Workers#Policy#Approach#Litigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Riverside County, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Riverside County surpasses 3 million coronavirus tests

Riverside County residents have now taken more than 3 million coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic. County data show that the milestone was reached Monday, May 10, as the number of tests reached 3,003,525. After testing began, it took many months to reach the 1-million mark on Nov....
Colorado StateKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list Featured

There has been another adjustment to the state's COVID-19 travel quarantine list. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added Colorado to the list as well as the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives and Seychelles. It has also removed New Jersey and New York as well as Andorra, Aruba, Bermuda, Curacao, France, Hungary, Poland and Serbia.
Staten Island, NYtribuneledgernews.com

Coronavirus: NYC schools administer 1 million COVID tests

May 10—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One million coronavirus (COVID-19) tests have been administered in New York City schools since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, city officials announced last week. The NYC Test & Trace Corps announced the milestone that marks a crucial part of the effort to keep...
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

Big Island Coronavirus Testing Schedule

There are three district COVID-19 testing sites available on the Big Island Monday. One is located in South Kohala at Ho´oko Park and a second in South Kona at Greenwell Park. Both will be from 8 am to 11 am Monday morning. A third testing site is scheduled at the Honaunau Rodeo Grounds from 1 pm until 3 pm this afternoon.
Public Healthkhn.org

Airborne Coronavirus Transmission Officially Recognized By CDC

The revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's official guidance now acknowledges that the virus can be transmitted through aerosolized particles and that people indoors could become infected even when more than 6 feet away. Federal health officials revised coronavirus guidance on Friday to acknowledge that people can get infected...
Colorado Statesoutharkansassun.com

B1617.2 strain coronavirus found in Colorado!

A coronavirus variant that was first found in India has been discovered in Colorado for the first time. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, told reporters in a press briefing on 5 April 2021 in Mesa County five cases of the B1617.2 strain had been identified. None of the people had a recent travel history.
Mesa County, COnbc11news.com

CDPHE testing for India variant of the coronavirus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment organized a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the 8/9 School in Fruita on Wednesday. The department is screening for the India variant of the coronavirus. According to Mesa County Public Health, Mesa County is an area of...
Somerset County, NJfranklinreporter.com

Coronavirus Update: 12 More Positive Test Results

Another 12 Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on May 11. That brings to 5,995 the number of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March 2020, OEM reported. The deaths of 203 township residents have been attributed...
Pitt County, NCWRAL

At-home coronavirus testing experiment comes to Pitt County

Greenville, N.C. — Pitt County is one of two communities in the country that are part of a national study on ramping up at-home testing for coronavirus. While it’s an exciting opportunity for all of Pitt County, community leaders said it was also a chance to protect one of the populations that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
Springfield, ILWTAX

Officials Announce 3,321 New Cases of Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,321 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 36 additional deaths. – Boone County: 1 male 60s. – Clark County: 1 female 80s. – Cook County: 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 females...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Colorado GOP Rep. Accused of Letting Son Live in Capitol Basement, Disregarding Coronavirus Protocols

As part of a lawsuit alleging a pattern of “reckless” behavior regarding COVID-19, a former aide has accused Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) of allowing his son to live in a storage unit in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building for weeks. The younger Lamborn was in the process of moving to Washington, D.C. when he was allegedly allowed to turn the storage space into his new dwelling. The suit also accuses Lamborn of disregarding safety rules like masking, putting his staff at risk, and compelling them to run personal errands and do favors like buying him and his wife birthday gifts, an allegedly compulsory kindness. Lamborn also slept in his office despite knowing staffers had been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the suit. “When Lamborn and other senior members of his staff became infected with COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, Lamborn refused to implement or follow reasonable and responsible COVID-19 protocols,” the suit reads. The aide, Brandon Pope, claims he was retaliated against when he spoke up against Lamborn’s alleged COVID-19 nonchalance. He was fired in November. Lamborn’s office said in a statement, “The workplace safety allegations made by Mr. Pope are unsubstantiated and did not result in the termination of his employment.”