Colorado officials accused of botching $53 million at-home coronavirus testing program

As part of a lawsuit alleging a pattern of “reckless” behavior regarding COVID-19, a former aide has accused Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) of allowing his son to live in a storage unit in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building for weeks. The younger Lamborn was in the process of moving to Washington, D.C. when he was allegedly allowed to turn the storage space into his new dwelling. The suit also accuses Lamborn of disregarding safety rules like masking, putting his staff at risk, and compelling them to run personal errands and do favors like buying him and his wife birthday gifts, an allegedly compulsory kindness. Lamborn also slept in his office despite knowing staffers had been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the suit. “When Lamborn and other senior members of his staff became infected with COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, Lamborn refused to implement or follow reasonable and responsible COVID-19 protocols,” the suit reads. The aide, Brandon Pope, claims he was retaliated against when he spoke up against Lamborn’s alleged COVID-19 nonchalance. He was fired in November. Lamborn’s office said in a statement, “The workplace safety allegations made by Mr. Pope are unsubstantiated and did not result in the termination of his employment.”