newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park County, WY

COVID case numbers rise again in Park County

By CJ Baker
Powell Tribune
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people infected with COVID-19 in Park County rose again over the last week. According to data compiled by the Wyoming Department of Health, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 in the county — including 22 in Cody and eight in Powell — as of Wednesday. That was up from 19 cases the previous week.

www.powelltribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powell, WY
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Park County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Park County, WY
Powell, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#County Officials#State Department#State Officials#Population Health#Covid#Powell Valley Healthcare#Cody Regional Health#Cdc#Park County Public Health#State Data#Public Health Officials#March#April#Public Health Workers#Doses#Fully Vaccinated People#Vaccination#Mass Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Laramie, WYbuckrail.com

UW plans to further ease COVID-19 restrictions this summer

LARAMIE, Wyo. — As vaccine distribution continues across the state, the University of Wyoming plans to further ease some COVID-19 requirements this summer as it transitions to a traditional fall 2021 semester. Beginning tomorrow, Monday, May 17, UW will follow the current Wyoming Department of Health order that requires masks...
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Riverside County, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Number of coronavirus cases ticks up in Riverside County

Riverside County is seeing a slight uptick in the number of coronavirus cases, a sporadic trend that has occurred over the last three weeks, new data show. There were 228 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, the highest number of new cases since late April. Since April 27, the number of new cases per day has fluctuated, from zero on May 1 to 125 a week ago to Friday’s high.
Public Healthnny360.com

JCC, SU partner on study of COVID vaccine hesitancy in Northern New York; officials speak to rising Jefferson County cases

WATERTOWN — Just about one quarter of north country adults are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study from a partnership between Jefferson Community College and Syracuse University. While there tends to be a prevailing mindset that the COVID vaccine hesitancy is a political issue, what was found in the study suggests other, stronger correlations.
Quay County, NMQuay County Sun

Despite rising cases, county remains in turquoise

Despite a bit of an upswing in cases since mid-April, Quay County remained in the coveted turquoise zone in the latest COVID-19 risk assessments last week by the New Mexico Department of Health. It remains doubtful the county will stay in that zone when the next assessment comes in early...
Kansas StateWichita Eagle

COVID variant cases continue to rise in Kansas, led by UK strain in Sedgwick County

A wave of COVID-19 cases from coronavirus variants in Kansas has been led by a surge of the UK strain statewide and especially in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 701 confirmed variant cases in 45 counties. The state’s total is up 6.5% from 658 variant cases in 43 counties on Friday, and up 57.5% from 445 variant cases in 36 counties one week ago.
Logan County, COSterling Journal-Advocate

NE Colo. COVID-19 cases rising again, this time with deadlier variants

The bad news is that cases of COVID-19, including the newer and deadlier variants, are increasing in northeast Colorado. The good news is that existing vaccines appear to be effective against the variants. In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the Northeast Colorado Health Department said both cases and hospitalizations...
Vigo County, INWTHI

COVID-19 cases rising in children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- This time last year across the state, country, and world things were shut down. People were working from home, and hospitals were seeing a huge increase of COVID-19 patients, but those patients were almost always adults. COVID-19 wasn't impacting children or teenagers as much or...