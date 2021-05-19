FOOTBALL: Schulz leaves Splendora for new challenge at Humble

Maci Beam had two base clearing triples that drove in six runs to lead the District Champ Liberty Lady Panthers to a 19-0 pounding of Splendora on Friday afternoon in four innings at a rainy Lady Wildcats field. The game featured about a 25-minute weather delay, with Liberty leading 10-0 at that point. The Lady Panthers grabbed a 1-0 lead early on with Kaci West and Mikaelah Burkland getting on via walks, and then Hollie Thomas singled to score pinch/runner Ashlyn Cordova. Liberty then exploded in the third inning for eight runs. West started things off with a single, and then Burkland walked. Thomas then stroked a single to plate Cordova to make it 2-0. Kamdyn Chandler then walked, and Thomas scored on a wild pitch, and the lead was 3-0. Reese Evans then followed with a double, and the advantage was 4-0. Bailee Slack singled, and then Jaylen Prichard walked to load the bases again. Beam then found a gap in the outfield to clear the bases, and the Lady Panthers lead was 7-0. West then followed with an RBI single, and then Burkland did the same, and the score was 9-0. Liberty then put the game away with 10-more runs in the fourth frame, with the big hit coming from Beam again with another triple to score three to make it 14-0. Beam finished with six RBI’s to lead the way, and West had three hits and two RBI’s at the plate while striking out six on the mound and not allowing a hit. Thomas had two hits and two RBI’s for the Lady Panthers.