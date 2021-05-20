newsbreak-logo
11-Year-Old Falls Through Open Subway Grate in Brooklyn Playground, Lands Near Tracks

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old boy fell through an open subway grate while playing at a Brooklyn playground Wednesday evening, police said. The boy was playing next to the Rudd Playground in Brownsville near the intersection of Bushwick Avenue and Aberdeen Street around 5:45 p.m., according to the FDNY. He went into a fenced-off area and fell through the open subway grate, landing near tracks underground below.

