(To the tune of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”) Do you want to have your mind blown?. Disney just previewed its brand new cruise ship, Wish. It’s the fifth ship in Disney’s fleet and it will set sail the summer of 2022–the maiden voyage is scheduled for June 9, 2022. Castaway Cay members (people who have cruised with Disney before) and select Disney Guests can start booking May 17, 2021–before the general public. Enchantment, awe, dreams, and fairy tales are all part of the ship’s theme which can be seen when you first enter the ship’s Grand Hall. A statue of the queen of wishes herself, Cinderella, greets guests while the wishing star sparkles from the Hall’s magnificent chandelier–rumor has it that guests can wish upon this shimmering star.