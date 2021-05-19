newsbreak-logo
The Most Important ‘Revenge of the Sith’ Deleted Scenes Involves Padmé Amidala

By Alani Vargas
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A big — and valid — argument made about Star Wars Padmé Amidala is that she lacks a lot of agency and character development, especially as we dive into the latter three prequel films. But with a couple of deleted scenes that exist for Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, that easily could have been fixed.

