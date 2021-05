Following tonight’s spring finale, it only makes sense to want Supergirl season 6 episode 8 back sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. There’s a reason why tonight was set up in the way that it was — The CW knows that the series has a really long time to go until Melissa Benoist and the cast are back. How long? Think in terms of late August! They made the decision to have this big break to not only give time for production to finish the show, but also scale out many of their original properties throughout the summer. This network is evolving now to become more of a year-round source of programming — it is caring increasingly less and less about traditional broadcast season, understanding that young viewers are going to watch more frequently online. That’s why it has invested as much as it has in having one of the best apps that is out there for easy viewing.