newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks County, ND

1 dead, 1 injured when stolen car crashes in police chase

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 hours ago

HILLSBORO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing police in a stolen car on Interstate 29 Wednesday died in head-on collision with a semi-trailer in a construction zone south of Hillsboro.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a woman in the stolen car was injured. The semi driver, Amirtpal Singh, 24, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was treated and released at a local hospital.

The chase began when the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling southbound on I-29 in the Thompson area. The patrol said speeds exceeded 100 mph.

At one point the car drove over spike strips, disabling two tires on the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive south. The road was narrowed to two lanes in the construction zone when the car crossed the center line and collided with the northbound semi.

The 31-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His 24-year-old passenger was transported to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

The interstate was closed for nearly three hours following the crash.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
State
North Dakota State
Grand Forks County, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crashes#Stolen Car#County Police#County Sheriff#Pontiac#Ap#Head On Collision#Authorities#Drive#Speeds#Spike Strips#I 29#N D#Manitoba#Winnipeg#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Suspicious activity reports increased in rural Grand Forks in 2020

The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office reported an increase in suspicious activity and scam phone calls in 2020, according to the department's 2020 annual crime statistics report, released this month. According to the report, sheriff's deputies received 646 calls reporting suspicious activity – which can range from an unknown person...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

2 juveniles arrested after leading law enforcement on 103-mile chase

Two juveniles were taken into custody and are facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a 103-mile chase that spanned from Pembina to outside of Fargo. According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a deputy in Pembina observed a speeding pickup that was reported as stolen from Harwood, N.D. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop the truck fled southbound on Interstate 29 at speeds that topped out at 95 mph.
Grand Forks, NDvalleynewslive.com

Car theft results in chase in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car chase ensued after Grand Forks police were responding to a vehicle theft on North Washington Street. Authorities were dispatched to the vehicle theft around 6 a.m. Saturday morning and once the vehicle was located, a pursuit began. Officers followed the car...
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

GFPD: Arrests made in in two separate pursuits

Grand Forks police were involved in two separate early morning pursuits. Both ended with the driver being placed under arrest. Here is the full GFPD statement on each incident:. #1. On May 8th, 2021 Officers with the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a report of a stolen motor...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Devils Lake man sentenced to 7 months for Grand Forks burglary, assault, domestic violence

A Devils Lake man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 10, to breaking into a Grand Forks woman's apartment last November. Michael Andrew Lankowicz, 18, has been sentenced to seven months with the Grand Forks County Correctional Center for burglary, assault and domestic violence. After serving the first 90 days of his sentence in the jail, he will be permitted to serve the rest of his sentence on electronic home monitoring. He has also been sentenced to two years of supervised probation upon his release.
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

High speed chase spans several ND counties including GF

A driver and passenger have been arrested following a high speed chase that spanned numerous counties in the Red River Valley. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department assisted in pursuit today (Saturday) on I-29. Here’s how the NDHP described the event. The pursuit originated in Pembina County. A Pembina County Deputy...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

GFSO gets 19,965 calls for service in 2020

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office had 19,965 calls for service in 2020 – the highest figure in the last five years and a jump of 790 from 2019. The 2020 calls included 5,030 related to civil papers, 4,459 traffic stops and 3,513 location checks. According to the GFSO’s 2020...
Emerado, NDGrand Forks Herald

Fire destroys mobile home near Emerado; no injuries reported

EMERADO, N.D. – An afternoon fire Wednesday, April 28, destroyed an Oakville Township mobile home a few miles east of Emerado. No one was injured in the blaze, which was fanned by strong winds, and also burned several outbuildings. The fire burned a small amount of grassland east of the residence, which was just north of the railroad tracks that run by the housing development.