1 dead, 1 injured when stolen car crashes in police chase

HILLSBORO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing police in a stolen car on Interstate 29 Wednesday died in head-on collision with a semi-trailer in a construction zone south of Hillsboro.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a woman in the stolen car was injured. The semi driver, Amirtpal Singh, 24, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was treated and released at a local hospital.

The chase began when the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling southbound on I-29 in the Thompson area. The patrol said speeds exceeded 100 mph.

At one point the car drove over spike strips, disabling two tires on the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive south. The road was narrowed to two lanes in the construction zone when the car crossed the center line and collided with the northbound semi.

The 31-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His 24-year-old passenger was transported to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

The interstate was closed for nearly three hours following the crash.