newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POLITICO

Democrats defeat Republican attempt to change House mask regulations

By Melanie Zanona and Nicholas Wu
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YD83_0a4ytE2Z00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently extended the House’s proxy voting system until July 3 as members’ concerns about travel amid the coronavirus pandemic persist. | Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

House Democrats on Wednesday defeated a Republican-led attempt to abolish the chamber’s mask requirements for vaccinated members — the latest salvo in the ongoing war between the two parties over pandemic-era protocols.

In a 218-210 party-line vote, the House voted to table the resolution, which would have prodded the chamber to relax its mask rules on the floor and in committee meeting spaces. The effort — which was spearheaded by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the GOP Doctors Caucus — came one day after a group of House Republicans staged a rebellion on the floor over the rules, refusing to wear face coverings and causing some of them to incur hefty fines.

The Office of the Attending Physician has said its current mask guidance for the Capitol is consistent with the latest CDC guidelines for vaccinated individuals, and Democrats argue more Republicans need to be vaccinated before the mask requirement can be discontinued. Speaker Nancy Pelosi also recently extended the House’s proxy voting system until July 3 as members’ concerns about travel amid the coronavirus pandemic persist.



“If Minority Leader McCarthy wants to be maskless on the Floor of the House of Representatives, he should get to work vaccinating his Members,” Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammilll said in a statement.

A recent CNN analysis found that all House Democrats were vaccinated against the coronavirus, but fewer than half of House Republicans had reported getting the vaccine.

While Democrats remained united in their opposition to the resolution, a handful of them had considered crossing party lines and backing the GOP’s efforts to ditch the masks, according to multiple sources. Signaling the expected closeness of the vote, Pelosi had to come to the floor to cast her own vote, and Democratic leaders worked members hard to toe the party line ahead of time.

Frustrations over the mask rules have bubbled up in other places. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas and top House Republicans — including McCarthy and committee ranking members — pressed Pelosi in a new letter on Tuesday to ease proxy voting measures and to lift mask mandates in light of the CDC guidelines released last week, which loosened rules for vaccinated individuals.

"It is time we follow the science, lead by example, and fully return to work to serve the American people," the GOP letter stated.

Sarah Ferris contributed.

View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
78K+
Followers
4K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#House Republicans#Public Health#Republican Party#Republican Caucus#New Democratic Party#Gop#Capitol#Cdc#Maskless#Cnn#American#House Of Representatives#Mask Mandates#Regulations#The Mask#Democratic Leaders#Proxy Voting Measures#Voting#Minority Leader Mccarthy
Related
Congress & CourtsWVNews

Stefanik voted into House GOP leadership, replacing Cheney

WASHINGTON — House Republicans elevated Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to a leadership position Friday in what members said was an effort to focus on the next election after earlier ousting Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming for challenging former president Donald Trump's false claims about the election. The new...
Congress & CourtsWTOP

House strikes deal to create independent January 6 commission

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel. House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Republicans Scared To Condemn Trump Over 'Threats On Their Lives,' Ousted GOP Leader Claims

In a series of Sunday television appearances, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the recently ousted GOP House leadership chair who's been highly critical of former President Donald Trump, lashed out at party leadership for perpetuating the former president's claims that the 2020 election was stolen and went as far as to say that some Republican votes in Congress were swayed by threats on their lives.
Congress & CourtsTimes and Democrat

House may vote on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The top...
Congress & Courtsnwaonline.com

Legislation unveiled on Capitol-riot study

WASHINGTON -- The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The plan...
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Pelosi Keeps Mask Mandate for House Floor, Sparks GOP Backlash

Pelosi Keeps Mask Mandate for House Floor, Sparks GOP Backlash. On May 13, the CDC updated its mask guidance, saying fully-vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. . That same evening, a mask mandate was issued by Congressional attending physician Dr. Brian P. Monahan. . It was reiterated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House mask mandate will remain in place “until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated.” . Several GOP House Representatives have not been vaccinated because they have either already had COVID-19 or they have publicly taken a stand against the vaccine. Minority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-LA), spoke out against Pelosi on Fox News. It’s about control. She wants to control the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-LA), Minority Whip, via 'The Washington Post'. Last month, Pelosi spoke about the issue of House lawmakers getting vaccinated. You would hope that science would guide them to protect themselves, their family members and be good colleagues in the workplace to get vaccinated, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Speaker, via 'The Washington Post'. And the sooner that happens, the better for everything, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Speaker, via 'The Washington Post'
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Nancy Pelosi refuses to relax mask mandate until more Republicans in the House get vaccinated

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves her news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is requiring that all members in the House of Representatives continue wearing masks, despite new guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indoor mask-wearing is no longer necessary.