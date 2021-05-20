newsbreak-logo
Smithtown, NY

Voters in Smithtown, Port Washington voice displeasure at ballot box

By Craig Schneider, John Hildebrand craig.schneider@newsday.com
Newsday
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Long Island's larger school districts — Smithtown and Port Washington — ousted their incumbent school board candidates during Tuesday's elections, replacing them with people intent on change. In Port Washington, challengers Adam Smith, Adam Block and Nanette Melkonian won three at-large seats over Lawrence Greenstein, Nora Johnson, Elizabeth...

