newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Sports

Killeen ISD student-athlete defies all odds to sign with Kansas State

By Adam Schindler
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f79yW_0a4yrXUi00

Wednesday was national signing day for high school athletes and given the struggles of the past year, this signing day is that much more special.

It's a day that shows how all the hard work for student-athletes like Haven Habab from Killeen, has paid off.

Haven knew all her hard work paid off when her dreams of going to Kansas State university finally came true with the stroke of a pen.

Haven was a multi-sport athlete at Killeen High and couldn’t wait for senior year, then her dreams seemed to dim when her family had to move last summer.

”In the middle of June, we picked up our stuff and moved to Fort Cambell Kentucky and my dad deployed about five days after we got there. He deployed off to Germany.” said Haven Habhab, Killeen High School Athlete

Without tennis or basketball at her new high school, she gave volleyball a shot, but it just wasn’t the same and her family could tell.

”It was heartbreaking for all of us that she was so unhappy going through COVID and her dad being deployed at the same time, all during a PCS move.” said Linda Habhab, Haven’s Grandmother.

Just before the spring semester, she did all she could to get back to Killeen, showing a never-ending drive that her tennis coach said, is just who she is.

”Haven will live my practice to go to another workout, more training, and go to the weight room by herself. Outside what I asked her to do, she did twice as much.” said Hurman Jeter, Haven’s Tennis Coach.

It all paid off when she found out she was being recruited by her favorite college to be part of yet another sport she has never done before, rowing.

”I’m actually really excited because being a multi-sport athlete I pick up things fairly easily and I'm excited to take on a new challenge. I love challenges.” said Habhab.

After a very hard year, she has a message for her fellow student-athletes.

”To the other athletes that signed here with me today and all the others working hard, just keep working hard and never stop believing in yourself,” said Habhab.

Habhab Knows she is just one of many student-athletes that had to fight against all odds to make her dreams come true this year and she sends her congratulations to them all.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

856
Followers
510
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Killeen, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Kansas Sports
Killeen, TX
Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Education
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Basketball#Kansas State University#Senior Year#University Of New Haven#Covid#Tennis Coach#Habhab Knows#Killeen High School#Killeen Isd#Student Athletes#Volleyball#Athletes#Fort Cambell Kentucky#National Signing Day#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Country
Germany
Related
Texas SportsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Texas SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Kentucky SportsCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Texas GovernmentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Temple College health professions award winners announced

The health professions programs at Temple College presented several awards in May to members of their 2021 graduating classes. Students receiving awards were:. The Highest Academic Achievement Award, given to the student with the highest grade point average over the two year curriculum: Linda T. Coker of Rosebud. Golden Scaler...