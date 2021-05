Director of Operations at City Rent A Truck, LLC (Kansas City, MO) James McKinley started at City Rent A Truck in January of 2014 as a part-time Wash Bay Porter while he was working on his business degree at UMKC. James' uncanny problem solving ability has allowed him to excel in various roles throughout the organization. James will now be leading the City Rent A Truck team by overseeing the overall operation of the business and upholding core values through highly effective leadership and employee development.