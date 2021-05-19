Rockies faring decently on basepaths so far in 2021, but Bud Black says there’s “room for improvement”
Equipped with several speedsters, the Rockies planned on being aggressive on the bases this year and using that approach to be a surprise contender. While the contending part hasn’t gone so well, Colorado has fared decently on the bases. Entering Wednesday’s series finale in San Diego, the Rockies were tied for fifth in baseball with 26 steals, and they had an 81.3% steal rate.www.denverpost.com