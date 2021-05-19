newsbreak-logo
Oregon kicker rebate of $1.4 billion? Tax revenues up $1 billion in ‘stunning’ forecast

By Hillary Borrud
The Oregonian
 8 hours ago
Oregon is on track to bring in an additional $1 billion in tax revenues this budget cycle and could pay out a “kicker” tax rebate of up to $1.4 billion, state economists told lawmakers Wednesday afternoon. It’s a dramatic rebound from the down forecast one year ago and state leaders...

