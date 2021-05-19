newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Sports

Sheboygan businesses hoping for boost with full-capacity Ryder Cup

By Katie Crowther
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFCnK_0a4ymtT700

The head of the Professional Golf Association says the PGA is planning to welcome a “packed house and full fan experience” for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits this September.

That is exactly what business owners in the Sheboygan area and beyond want to hear after the Ryder Cup was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Corey Franklin opened up Art’s BBQ restaurant in Sheboygan a few months before the pandemic started. It’s less than nine miles from Whistling Straits.

Hearing the PGA is planning for a large and complete Ryder Cup experience, Sept. 21 - 26, gives Franklin new hope.

TMJ4

“I think that’d be a great thing for Sheboygan County,” he said. “Especially for small businesses. I would hope they would help out the small businesses because we do need help after this past year.”

From small businesses to larger-scale operations, the more people who come to town for the Ryder Cup, the better. Having the event canceled last summer was a huge blow.

“It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime event for this area,” said Thomas Nye, General Manager and Master Wine Maker at Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery.

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery was booked solid for events for every night of the Ryder Cup before it was postponed. So far, about 30 percent of those customers have re-booked for this September.

“It was the biggest thing we’ve ever seen,” Nye said. “We’ve had other golf events come through Whistling Straits, but this far outweighed everything we’ve had in the past.”

TMJ4

Visit Sheboygan estimates the overall economic impact of the Ryder cup for Sheboygan County alone would be at least $30 million. That includes everything from travel expenses and hotels to restaurants and shopping.

The Kohler Company, which owns Whistling Straits, estimates a $135 million economic impact for the region.

“I think in July and August, there’s going to be a scramble like nobody’s ever seen in this area to book venues,” Nye said.

Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery spent a lot of money installing state-of-the-art lights and fans that kill COVID-19 - an investment that will pay for itself if the Ryder Cup is at or near full capacity.

“We wanted to make sure everyone who walks through our doors feels safe,” Nye said. “I’m very hopeful that the kind of Ryder Cup we were initially expecting, will come back to us.”

Representatives for the PGA will not confirm if the Ryder Cup will be at full fan capacity. But, with just a few months to go, the decision is expected soon. The PGA and Whistling Straits are in close communication with the local and state health departments.

For some perspective, here’s what past Ryder Cups have brought in for other places, according to Golfweek:

  • In 2018, the event pumped an estimated $266 million into the French economy.
  • In 2016, the event added more than $130 million to Minnesota’s economy.
  • In 2014, it boosted at least $120 million into Scotland’s economy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Minnesota State
Sheboygan, WI
Business
City
Sheboygan, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope#Restaurants#Event Venues#Business Operations#Pga#Art#Bbq#Whistling Straits#Master Wine Maker#The Kohler Company#Ryder Cups#French#Full Capacity Ryder#Tmj4 Visit Sheboygan#Businesses#Larger Scale Operations#Book Venues#Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
Wisconsin Lifestylewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Governmentwtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Governmentkgfw.com

Wisconsin’s planting progress good, but rain needed

Wisconsin’s farmers had a nearly perfect week for fieldwork, as dry conditions allowed tillage and planting, but prevented emergence of the new crops. The state had scattered light weekend rains and some hard freezes in the north, but no significant rain events. Spring tillage is 93% finished, about two-and-a-half weeks...
Wisconsin Governmentseehafernews.com

Two Sheboygan County Events Expected to Impact Manitowoc County Economy

There are two nationally televised events making their way to Sheboygan County this summer, but those events will be affecting the economy throughout Eastern Wisconsin. One of those events is the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, which has Kwik Trip as the presenting sponsor, and Kenosha-based Jockey International was recently named as the title sponsor. We spoke with Mary Lou Haen, the Marketing Director at Road America, who explained that even without that event, they are responsible for a large amount of tourism in the area.
Wisconsin Governmentwhbl.com

ROAD AMERICA GETS LEGISLATIVE RELIEF FOR BEVERAGE SALES

800,000 visitors to Road America generate over $100 million in revenue each year, making it a major piece of Sheboygan County and Wisconsin’s tourist economy. Much of that comes from sales of alcoholic beverages to thirsty fans under the summer sun. But there was a problem: the permits required for those sales are usually issued by the municipality, and with Road America shared by the townships of Rhine and Plymouth, deciding who is responsible was complicated.
Wisconsin Businesspleasantviewrealty.com

925 N 26th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

CUTE and COZY 3 bedroom cape cod in the city of Sheboygan on a quiet dead end street. Private fenced in yard with a large paver patio perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with a large loft style bedroom above. Downstairs has the potential to be finished and plumbed for a second bathroom. Come give this home some TLC and make it yours! Won’t last long!
Wisconsin Sportswhbl.com

Photographer Turned B Mod Racer Focuses In On PDTR Success

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) May 7, 2021 – Two years ago when Sheboygan’s Trevor Frank geared up to go to an area dirt track race, he brought a camera bag loaded with lenses and a keen eye for capturing top-notch racing action images. Today, Frank’s dirt track race gear consists of a helmet bag, driving suit and a burning desire to be a key part of the action at the front of the Plymouth Dirt Track Racing B Mod pack.
Wisconsin Businessinsightonbusiness.com

Project features Sheboygan women-owned businesses

An upcoming virtual event will shine a spotlight on women-owned businesses in the Sheboygan area. Developed by Belladonna Film Project, with assistance from the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, “Rising Tides” includes short film segments of women-owned businesses, a live question-and-answer session and a panel discussion, which will feature women leading social change movements in Sheboygan County.
Wisconsin Businesspleasantviewrealty.com

522 Bell Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53083, USA

This northeast Sheboygan home would be a perfect starter home for a new buyer. There is a main floor bedroom, with 2 more upstairs. Main floor bath, updated cozy kitchen and large living room. Formal dining room has a beautiful built-in hutch. Large backyard, front sun porch and 1.5 car garage. Seller is including all appliances. Live near the Lake in this desirable location for a great price!
Wisconsin Lifestylewxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Celebrate the mom in your life with an outing to Sheboygan’s Bookworm Gardens this weekend! All moms can choose a beautiful potted gift to take home. Plus, mothers get FREE admission to the Gardens! http://www.bookwormgardens.org/events-schedule.
Wisconsin Governmentb93radio.com

June Dairy Month Events

June Dairy Month is a pretty big deal in Wisconsin. We aren’t America’s Dairyland for nothing. With things getting back to normal this year, that means more and more events are able to happen like the Breakfast on the Farms and Sundae on the Farms. Below is a list of the dairy month events happening throughout June.
Wisconsin Entertainmentsheboygancountyedc.com

Local filmmaker looks to make waves with ‘Rising Tides’

Posted by on April 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM | 0 Comments. – The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) and Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Green Bay aspire to offer a wide array of services, resources, and expertise designed to help promote entrepreneurial opportunities in Sheboygan County, including the community spirit and business diversity expressed through the creative medium of local film and video production.