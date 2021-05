*Attendees will receive instructions about how to join as we get closer to the meeting. The Black Lives Matter movement is a social movement dedicated to fighting racism and police brutality against Black people. Started in 2012 following the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, the movement began online with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. It has since been amplified following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, and has since grown into a national and global call for justice. Focusing on fighting racism and anti-Black violence, while also demanding that society value the lives and humanity of Black people, the movement has become a center point of many social justice movements today. Many organizational leaders want to know how they can show support for the movement at a corporate level. Our panel will feature four local leaders – representing Bank of America, the City of Philadelphia, the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, and the University of Pennsylvania – who will reflect and share best practices to evaluate and sustain authentic DEI efforts, including how organizations can integrate the tenets of the Black Lives Matter movement by: