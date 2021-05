A 61-year-old Skansa construction worker was fatally struck by a subcontractor dump truck at the Pensacola Bay Bridge project in Florida. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Last Thursday Pensacola Police identified the man as Mark Carter, a Pensacola-native and construction veteran. A 54-year-old man was driving the dump truck, which he owns. He is a subcontractor on the project and was hauling asphalt. No one has been charged for the incident, though an investigation is ongoing.