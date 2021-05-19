Flour Bluff flooding spreading into backyards

Flour Bluff residents say it's not just the streets that have issues with flooding, but also their backyards!

And some folks that live behind Flour Bluff High School say they're getting it the worst.

"The ditch behind the school fills up and then it overflows into the neighbors and my house filling up the backyards and in some cases the garages," Flour Bluff resident Mingo Molina said.

Neighbors there tell us they hope the city looks into the problem soon.

