Flour Bluff flooding spreading into backyards

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUVAL...WESTERN NUECES...WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 908 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westdale, or 14 miles southwest of Mathis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Robstown, Mathis, San Diego, Driscoll, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Edroy, Banquete, Sandia, West Sinton, Tecalote, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Alfred-South La Paloma, Bluntzer, Westdale and Alice Acres. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 21 and 35. US Highway 281 between mile markers 648 and 678. US Highway 77 between mile markers 678 and 682. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH