Gordon making most of final season with JMU softball
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kate Gordon is making the most of her final, unexpected season with the James Madison softball team. Gordon, a native of Page County, has been JMU’s top hitter during the 2021 season. She’s batting .417 with a team-best 17 home runs and 52 RBI to go along with a team-high 40 runs and 1.421 OPS. Gordon was named the Most Outstanding Player of the CAA Championship after blasting six homers and driving in 12 runs, both conference tournament records, while helping the Dukes claim the CAA title in dominant fashion.www.whsv.com