newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Page County, VA

Gordon making most of final season with JMU softball

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kate Gordon is making the most of her final, unexpected season with the James Madison softball team. Gordon, a native of Page County, has been JMU’s top hitter during the 2021 season. She’s batting .417 with a team-best 17 home runs and 52 RBI to go along with a team-high 40 runs and 1.421 OPS. Gordon was named the Most Outstanding Player of the CAA Championship after blasting six homers and driving in 12 runs, both conference tournament records, while helping the Dukes claim the CAA title in dominant fashion.

www.whsv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
County
Page County, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Softball Player#Ops#Out For Season#Final Season#Jmu#Liberty#Espnu#Ball#Ncaa Regional Play#Knoxville#Dominant Fashion#Whsv#Home#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Page County, VApagevalleynews.com

Panthers move to 5-0 with two slaughter-rule victories this week

SHENANDOAH, May 14 — The Page County High School softball team continues to dominate the Bull Run District, posting two slaughter-rule victories this week. Among their five games this season, the Panthers (5-0) have won three games by more than 10 runs and outscored their opponents 47-1. The one run that Page gave up was against Rappahannock on Monday. PCHS senior hurler Taylor Hankins engaged in a pitching duel with Rapp’s Claire Keyser, which ended in a 2-1 Panther victory. It has proven to be Page County’s toughest matchup so far this season, despite Rapp’s 1-4 record. Hankins recorded 14 K’s on the day.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Spiggle Shines As Broadway Wins

Drew Spiggle threw a five-inning no-hitter as Broadway cruised past Stuarts Draft 11-0 on Thursday in baseball. Ryan Martin had a pair of hits and drove in three runs while Cole Morris also had two hits to go along with two RBI for the Gobblers. In other local sports Thursday:
Page County, VAWHSV

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: TR Williams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Comebacks are what sports are all about. “I was training and stuff for the upcoming season for Page County and also for the MLB Draft,” Page County High School senior TR Williams said. Throwing upwards of 90 miles per hour, Williams was getting set to pitch...