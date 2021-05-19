newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Danuta (Lukasik) Polkowska

Bristol Press
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDanuta (Lukasik) Polkowska, 62, of New Britain, died unexpectedly and peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born and raised in Poland and moved to the USA in 2001. Danuta was a member of Sacred Heart Church, New Britain and loved to spend time gardening and with her grandchildren as well as her beloved dog "Czarus"

