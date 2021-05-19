Danuta (Lukasik) Polkowska

Manon Lucy Christ, 93, of Kensington, passed away on May 1, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1928 to the late Edward Hall Christ and Francine Wachter Christ. When you last saw Manon Lu, she was most likely sitting near you at a board meeting or a fundraising event for one of the numerous charities that she supported in the area, especially the Catalyst Giving Circle through the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain. Or perhaps you were one of the fortunate ones to sit on the front porch of the house she rented at the shore in Old Lyme, marveling at the expanse of water and sky. Even a rainy day was a delight, since every day is better at the shore. When you visited, she probably took you on a tour of her gardens, or sent you away with a book that you just had to read because it was “important.” Or you may have received a collection of newspaper articles, curated just for you: UConn women’s basketball, cultivation of native plants, conservation, local art exhibitions, book reviews, education for underserved populations, or animal rights and protection, to name a few of her passionate interests. She listened to and truly saw people and their needs, generously devoting time, energy, and resources to improving the community around her.