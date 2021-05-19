newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats Block Kevin McCarthy’s Resolution to Update House Mask Policies

By Sean Moran
Big Hollywood
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats blocked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) resolution to update the House’s mask policies in light of the CDC’s revised guidelines. McCarthy, along with many other House Republicans, introduced H. Res. 414, a privileged resolution that would direct Congress’s Attending Physician to update the House’s mask policies in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidelines on masks.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Cdc#United States Senate#Cdc#Republicans#Cddc#The White House#The House Doctors Caucus#Home Depot#Target#Breitbart News#Resolution#Policies#Speaker Pelosi#Partisan Lines#Revised Guidelines#Updated Guidelines#Reps Brad Wenstrup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Liz Cheney rips Kevin McCarthy for withholding 'important information' about Capitol riot

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding "important information" about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's so-called "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

Kevin McCarthy

On Wednesday, House Republicans booted Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position for pushing back against Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him. It was a purge that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was entirely behind. Later in the day, following a meeting at the White House, McCarthy delivered perhaps the most risible line of the week—some choice competition in the next entry, though—when he told reporters that “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.” Oh? The Surge’s inbox is regularly loaded with statements from Trump still calling the election stolen and supporting “audits” where investigators are searching for traces of bamboo in ballots to prove they’re from China. Any congressional reporter will tell you how difficult it is to get a rank-and-file House Republican to give a straight answer about the legitimacy of the election. A majority of Republicans in the country are questioning the legitimacy of the election. If McCarthy—an “employee of Donald Trump,” as Rep. Adam Kinzinger memorably called him this week—does clean up his remark, expect him to say that yes, people are questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election because they should.
California Governmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Kevin McCarthy is California's homegrown aspiring tyrant

May 11—Not long ago, Kevin McCarthy suffered a lapse of devotion to Donald Trump, caused by a schism over the then-president's dispatching of a murderous mob to the House minority leader's workplace. But it was an anomalous, momentary crisis that ultimately brought McCarthy nearer to his dear leader. The Bakersfield...
Congress & Courtspolitizoom.com

Kevin McCarthy’s Worst Nightmare. What If She WINS?!?

I can’t get enough of this shit. By now, you all know both my personal feelings, as well as my professional assessment of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He is the most craven, cowardly, sniveling worm in the history of American politics. And he just keeps on proving it. You...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Can McCarthy still discipline MTG?

GREENE HOUSE EFFECT: Even if Kevin McCarthy wanted to punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for her hallway antics last week, could he?. McCarthy (R-Calif.) no longer can deploy his most powerful weapon: removing her from her two committees. Democrats already used it for him, stripping the Georgia Republican provocateur from her committee assignments earlier this year.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Analysis: Cheney promises to fight on, while McCarthy covets the speakership

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney’s tenure as House Republican Conference chair ended on the order of her colleague and onetime ally, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Cheney took her principled stand, she said, to deny Donald Trump another shot at the presidency. McCarthy’s intolerance for that stand showed his single-minded focus is on becoming speaker.
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don't yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general — and itself in particular. Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority. For the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Congress & Courtsmenastar.com

Erin Burnett: Kevin McCarthy's 'big tent' is a lie

House Republicans should "anticipate a vote" on GOP Conference Chair, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a new letter. The vote is expected to end with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) being ousted over her continued opposition to former President Donald Trump.