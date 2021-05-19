Democrats Block Kevin McCarthy’s Resolution to Update House Mask Policies

On Wednesday, House Republicans booted Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position for pushing back against Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him. It was a purge that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was entirely behind. Later in the day, following a meeting at the White House, McCarthy delivered perhaps the most risible line of the week—some choice competition in the next entry, though—when he told reporters that “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.” Oh? The Surge’s inbox is regularly loaded with statements from Trump still calling the election stolen and supporting “audits” where investigators are searching for traces of bamboo in ballots to prove they’re from China. Any congressional reporter will tell you how difficult it is to get a rank-and-file House Republican to give a straight answer about the legitimacy of the election. A majority of Republicans in the country are questioning the legitimacy of the election. If McCarthy—an “employee of Donald Trump,” as Rep. Adam Kinzinger memorably called him this week—does clean up his remark, expect him to say that yes, people are questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election because they should.