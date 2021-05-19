newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Business

INL makes huge impact on employment and economic growth

By Bre Clark
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 8 hours ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Laboratory released its annual economic impact summary Wednesday. It shows that INL continues to be a major contributor to Idaho’s economy with continued growth, much like the rest of eastern Idaho.

Highlights from the “INL Fiscal Year 2020 Economic Impact Summary” include:

  • INL’s total economic impact grew by more $336 million to reach $2.88 billion overall, a 13.2% increase year over year.
  • INL employs an average of 5,022. That makes INL contractor Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) Idaho’s seventh-largest private employer and tenth-largest employer when compared to all public and private businesses.
  • INL spent more than $229 million with Idaho businesses.
  • BEA contributed $566,000 in charitable giving, technology-based economic development grants and K-12 STEM giving.

“INL’s important mission directly contributes to changing the world’s energy future,” said INL Director John Wagner. “It’s this important mission that’s driving the growth at the lab. Our workforce wants to work where they have the biggest opportunity to make a difference and they are excited to live in the great state of Idaho.”

Dr. Wagner said the lab is nearing execution of major projects that have been years in the making. Some of the biggest projects are partnerships negotiated for the design and build of a versatile test reactor for cleaner energy and a nuclear power system(s) that can be built and deployed on the moon, and possibly used for subsequent missions to Mars. He said these projects in themselves are a great recruiting tool. It's even one of the reasons Wagner was excited as he was announced the new director last fall.

"I'd like to say that this was all predicted, but this is exactly what I was expecting and hoping to happen," Dr. Wagner said. "To be able to be apart of that and really making history as we do our work, it's incredibly rewarding."

Among the new hires at the laboratory, 340 have been natives to Idaho, with 160 coming from other parts of the country. Rebeca Swaner is one of them. She was hired on recently as a Nuclear Science and Technology Lab Manager out of Hillsboro, Oregon. She's one on many new hires who have been working remotely, with occasional commutes to Eastern Idaho.

"I've always known about the INL, even before I went to college and I always wanted to come work here," said Swaner.

Swaner said her dream job at the Idaho National Laboratory encouraged her to pursue a degree in Chemistry, but it was the site's mission for clean energy that sealed the deal.

"We're always looking to do better… can we reduce those carbon emissions and can I be apart of that," she said.

Swaner's situation is becoming more common at the laboratory, with the INL's impact on all 50 states.

"We cast a wide net because we feel it's important to find the best, brightest, and diverse talent," said INL Talent Acquisition Manager Terrence Buck.

Buck said his recruitment team uses every resource available, such as social media, job search engines and other acquisition techniques to locate great candidates. He said even amidst the pandemic, his team has been able to reach a lot of people for a variety of positions.

"I've been in the DOE system for about 26 years and I love working with people… I love helping people… I love the smile on their face when we make that call or face to face and give them that job offer. It's just really rewarding to me," Buck said.

It's important to note that the INL isn't growing for the sake of growth. DOE officials say they are seeing a real need for innovation, especially when it comes to cybersecurity. A good example is the recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline that spurred the company to shutdown pipeline operations, causing massive gasoline disruptions in the southeast U.S.

"Our experts are internationally known for controlled systems cyber security and we're seeing just how important that is it seems like every day," said Dr. Wagner.

Two cybersecurity researchers at Idaho National Laboratory, Andy Bochman and Sarah Freeman, published a book to help train employees at public utilities to recognize cybersecurity vulnerabilities and develop measures to defend their networks from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Recruiters say it's these types of projects and innovation that draw interest from job seekers.

"I believe that the Idaho National Laboratory has one of the greatest missions around and our vision to change to world's energy future,that in itself brings a lot of people," said Buck.

INL is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratory that performs work in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and environment. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development. Day-to-day management and operation of the laboratory is the responsibility of Battelle Energy Alliance.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
128
Followers
118
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#U S Department Of Energy#Innovation#Economic Development#Economic Impact#Workforce Development#Economic Security#Future Development#Battelle Energy Alliance#Bea#Chemistry#Inl Talent#Doe#The Colonial Pipeline#U S Department Of Energy#Employment#Partnerships#Fiscal Year#Major Projects#National Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
Related
Idaho Businessidahofallsmagazine.com

Nuclear Reactor Testing Device Opens Doors to Safer Energy

Idaho Falls-based University of Idaho researchers have verified a new process to save communities millions of dollars and speed up development of the world’s first Molten Salt Nuclear Battery (MsNB), a nuclear energy reactor to generate heat and produce electricity. Generating energy from nuclear fuel dissolved in molten salt is...
Idaho Governmentupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho HealthPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

CEI lifts mask and distancing requirements

The College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees conducted a Special Meeting Friday to discuss the existing COVID-19 mask and physical distancing requirements in place on the CEI campus. The post CEI lifts mask and distancing requirements appeared first on Local News 8.
Terreton, IDPosted by
Terreton Digest

Job alert: These Terreton jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Terreton: 1. CDL A OTR Refrigerated Driver in Idaho Falls, ID; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service; 5. Disaster Restoration/Emergency Services Estimator (Xactimate proficient); 6. Make $300+ Daily--During Storm Season; 7. Seasonal Retail Team Member (Graveyard Cashier); 8. Office Administrative Assistant; 9. Driver in NEMT Industry; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;
Idaho Governmentboisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho Governmentkidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls School District removes mask mandate

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees has retired its COVID-19 operational plan and dropped its mask mandate for school classes. The board met in a special meeting Monday to discuss the actions after the CDC issued new recommendations last week. They said...
Idaho GovernmentPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho Governmentkidnewsradio.com

Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee to meet in May

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will meet on May 19, 2021. Agenda items include electing a chairman, approving operating procedures and reviewing and allocating funds for different project proposals on public lands. “Resource Advisory Councils are critical elements of our...
Idaho Governmentbonnevillecountyidaho.gov

Bonneville School District to seek multimillion dollar levy renewals Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — The largest school levy request on Idaho ballots this election cycle will be a rerun in two respects. Bonneville Joint School District 93 is asking voters for the same amount per year that its two expiring levies provide. A two-year $5.8 million supplemental levy ($11.6 million in total) and a 10-year $2.8 […] The post Bonneville School District to seek multimillion dollar levy renewals Tuesday appeared first on East Idaho News .
Idaho Governmentkidnewsradio.com

D91 plans special meeting to discuss COVID-19 Operational Plan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at noon on Monday, May 17. The district plans to discuss and possibly take action on the Idaho Falls District 91 COVID-19 Operational Plan and the district’s mask requirement. The meeting will be livestreamed...