newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois Government

A shop showcasing local artists is opening at the Chicago Cultural Center

By Emma Krupp
Posted by 
Time Out Chicago
Time Out Chicago
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Bridgeport nonprofit the Public Media Institute (PMI) has stayed busy over the past year, helping to launch brand new initiatives like the outdoor Community of the Future Market and the Community Kitchen and Canteen at Kimski, which provides free meals on a pay-it-forward model. But now that much of Chicago are opening up again, the nonprofit will finally get to debut a project that predates the pandemic era—a massive art shop and event space in the Chicago Cultural Center's Garland Gallery called Buddy, which opens its doors to the public on June 2.

www.timeout.com
Time Out Chicago

Time Out Chicago

Chicago, IL
139
Followers
559
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Bridgeport, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Downtown Chicago#Art#Music Venues#Event Venues#Culture#Event Space#Pmi#Lumpen#Yollocalli Arts Reach#The Weaving Mill#Morgan Sims#Bipoc#Buddy#Chicago Artists#Pop Up Shops#Collaboration#Patrons#Humboldt Park#Prints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Illinois LifestyleTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Illinois Lifestyleurbanmatter.com

6 Craft Beers in You Can Find in Rogers Park

Are you a college student? Do you love beer? Knowing from experience, yes you do. Beer is like the staple drink of choice when you’re in college. It’s the cheapest to buy and the easiest to drink. And Chicago is known for some of the coolest and best places to grab a pint of the best craft beers. So if you’re a college student, living in or around Rogers park, here are 6 bars/restaurants/breweries you need to check out. All offering some staples, these places are a must if you’re looking to chill out and grab a couple with some friends (or by yourself, I won’t assume you have friends).
Illinois SocietyPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Illinois LifestylePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Review: Soul & Smoke deserves to join the ranks of the Chicago area’s best barbecue

Before you pull up to Soul & Smoke in Evanston to grab your pickup order (because you will likely want to almost instantly after reading this), know that I am not playing an elaborate joke on you. Sure, instead of a recognizable restaurant, you’ll find a charmless squat brick building stuck in an out-of-the-way industrial zone. But inside is one of the best barbecue operations in the Chicago ...
Illinois GovernmentNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Illinois Societynctv17.com

Frontier Kite Fly to Take Place June 6

The Naperville Park District’s Annual Frontier Kite Fly Festival, presented by The Branch, will take place Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The event returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring a variety of kites of all shapes...
Illinois GovernmentDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Illinois HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Report: Technological assistance, cultural support among top needs for suburban seniors

Technology issues and a need for better access to services are common themes in a new report identifying the top needs of older adults in Northeastern Illinois. After listening sessions and surveys covering its eight-county service area, Lombard-based nonprofit AgeGuide, the Northeastern Illinois Agency on Aging, found the top challenges facing older adults are access to and help navigating technology, social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of cultural support and services in languages other than English, and demand for more home delivered meals and congregate dining sites.
Illinois Lifestyleurbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There’s an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c’mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city’s most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza’s to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there’s no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.
Illinois Governmentnewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Illinois Businessshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Red Mountain Group Acquires 600,000-Square-Foot Algonquin Commons Power Center in Suburban Chicago

Algonquin, Ill. — Red Mountain Group Inc. has acquired Algonquin Commons, a 600,000-square-foot power center in Algonquin, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Built in 2004, the property is 75 percent occupied by tenants such as Trader Joe’s, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, DSW, Pottery Barn, Victoria’s Secret, Express, On the Border and Bonefish Grill. Red Mountain plans to invest $30 million for the renovation and repositioning of the center. Plans call for an indoor-outdoor covered entertainment area with an acre of open space. While in escrow, Red Mountain executed a new lease with Ashley Furniture. The company says it is currently working with two other large-format national retailers.
Illinois Businessbloomberglaw.com

Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley’s official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm’s full-service office ambitions. Bloomberg Law reported last month Cooley was poised...