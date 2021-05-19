A shop showcasing local artists is opening at the Chicago Cultural Center
Bridgeport nonprofit the Public Media Institute (PMI) has stayed busy over the past year, helping to launch brand new initiatives like the outdoor Community of the Future Market and the Community Kitchen and Canteen at Kimski, which provides free meals on a pay-it-forward model. But now that much of Chicago are opening up again, the nonprofit will finally get to debut a project that predates the pandemic era—a massive art shop and event space in the Chicago Cultural Center's Garland Gallery called Buddy, which opens its doors to the public on June 2.www.timeout.com