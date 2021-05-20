Terminix Acquires Canada-based Pest Control Division of Citron Hygiene

DecoPac Inc., the world's largest supplier of cake decorations, announced Monday it has been acquired by private equity firm Kohlberg & Co., from Snow Phipps Group. "The transition from the successful ownership of the founding McGlynn family to Snow Phipps was a complete success and positioned DecoPac for ongoing growth and value-creation. Our future is very bright with Kohlberg,” said Cindy Mahoney, CEO of DecoPac. “Kohlberg is committed to investing in DecoPac to make us an even stronger organization with additional capabilities."