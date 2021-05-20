Terminix Acquires Canada-based Pest Control Division of Citron Hygiene
Terminix Global Holdings announced the acquisition of the pest control division of Canada-based Citron Hygiene. The teammates and assets included in the acquisition span across four Canadian provinces, the United Kingdom and Boston, Mass. This acquisition will bring about 65 new teammates to Terminix, adding geographic density in the Canadian pest control market, and making Terminix Canada the third largest pest management company in country. Terminix said thee acquisition also reaffirms its commitment to the commercial pest space globally.www.pctonline.com