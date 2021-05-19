Nebraska legislature rejects extended measures to protect meatpacking workers

(Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) The Nebraska legislature rejected a bill for state-mandated coronavirus protections for meatpacking plant workers on Tuesday, reported Nebraska.TV.

Governor Pete Ricketts and other opponents of the bill cited unrealistic mandates, current precautions and their belief that the pandemic is almost over to reject the measure 25-18.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Scottsbluff said the meatpacking plants instituted pandemic safety precautions voluntarily.

"We have missed the mark when we think government is the answer to everything," said Erdman.

Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island said he has spoken to workers in plants who are fearful and want protection in place for one more year.

An estimated 7,382 Nebraska meatpacking plant workers have tested positive for COVID-19, with 256 being hospitalized and 28 deaths.

Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen added that it's too early to celebrate the end of the pandemic and assume that the workers will be safe.

"The place we are at is tenuous," said Sen. Hansen.